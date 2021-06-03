Contrasting Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Precision BioSciences and Black Diamond Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences 0 1 4 0 2.80 Black Diamond Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.99%. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $51.50, suggesting a potential upside of 293.13%. Given Black Diamond Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Black Diamond Therapeutics is more favorable than Precision BioSciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.4% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Precision BioSciences has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Diamond Therapeutics has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Black Diamond Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences $24.28 million 26.75 -$109.01 million ($2.09) -5.41 Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A N/A -$67.25 million ($2.05) -6.39

Black Diamond Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Precision BioSciences. Black Diamond Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precision BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Black Diamond Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences -299.85% -159.67% -52.71% Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A -27.14% -25.52%

Summary

Black Diamond Therapeutics beats Precision BioSciences on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc., a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities. This segment develops PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, or NHL, or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; and PBCAR20A, that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, an allogeneic anti-CD20 CAR T therapy for the treatment NHL, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as developing PBCAR269A, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma. The Food segment develops food and nutrition products; and provides technology-centric solutions, Elo life systems, and Elo's technology platform solutions. The company has development and commercial license agreement with Servier to develop allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapies for antigen targets, hematological cancer targets beyond CD19, and solid tumor targets. Precision BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2. The company is also developing BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of EGFR mutations, including allosteric and canonical EGFR mutations; and various early stage pipeline programs of allosteric mutations in kinases related to cancer and/or rare genetic diseases. The company was formerly known as ASET Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.