Contrasting Stem (NYSE:STEM) & Energizer (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) and Stem (NYSE:STEM) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Energizer and Stem’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energizer $2.74 billion 1.11 -$93.30 million $2.31 19.37 Stem N/A N/A -$112.63 million N/A N/A

Energizer has higher revenue and earnings than Stem.

Profitability

This table compares Energizer and Stem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energizer 1.19% 66.10% 4.37% Stem N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Energizer and Stem, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energizer 0 3 6 0 2.67 Stem 0 0 1 0 3.00

Energizer currently has a consensus target price of $52.78, suggesting a potential upside of 17.97%. Stem has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.30%. Given Energizer’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Energizer is more favorable than Stem.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.8% of Energizer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Energizer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Energizer beats Stem on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries. The company also provides headlights, lanterns, and children's and area lights, as well as flash lights under the Energizer, Eveready, Rayovac, Hard Case, Dolphin, Varta, and WeatherReady brands. In addition, it licenses the Energizer and Eveready brands to companies developing consumer solutions in gaming, automotive batteries, portable power for critical devices, LED light bulbs, generators, power tools, household light bulbs, and other lighting products. Further, the company designs and markets automotive fragrance and appearance products, including protectants, wipes, tire and wheel care products, glass cleaners, leather care products, air fresheners, and washes to clean, shine, refresh, and protect interior and exterior automobile surfaces under the brand names of Armor All, Nu Finish, Refresh Your Car!, LEXOL, Eagle One, California Scents, Driven, and Bahama & Co; STP branded fuel and oil additives, functional fluids, and other performance chemical products; and do-it-yourself automotive air conditioning recharge products under the A/C PRO brand name, as well as other refrigerant and recharge kits, sealants, and accessories. It sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, and wholesalers; and through various retail and business-to-business channels, including mass merchandisers, club, electronics, food, home improvement, dollar store, auto, drug, hardware, e-commerce, convenience, sporting goods, hobby/craft, office, industrial, medical, and catalog. Energizer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Stem

Stem, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clean energy storage services. It delivers and operates smart battery storage solutions that maximize renewable energy generation and help build a resilient grid. The company's Athena, a AI-powered analytics platform software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically switch between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. Athena stabilizes the grid, reduces carbon emissions, and solves renewable intermittency across the network of distributed energy storage systems. The company serves customers, including Fortune 500 corporate energy users, project developers and installers, and utilities and independent power producers. Stem, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

