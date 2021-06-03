ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) PT Raised to GBX 230

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.40% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 205.80 ($2.69).

Shares of LON CTEC opened at GBX 238.10 ($3.11) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 214.17. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of GBX 173.20 ($2.26) and a one year high of GBX 241.60 ($3.16). The firm has a market cap of £4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.53.

In other news, insider Frank Schulkes sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48), for a total transaction of £6,950.20 ($9,080.48).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

