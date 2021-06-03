ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from GBX 200 to GBX 230. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. ConvaTec Group traded as high as GBX 239 ($3.12) and last traded at GBX 238.60 ($3.12), with a volume of 504947 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 237.60 ($3.10).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 205.80 ($2.69).

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Frank Schulkes sold 3,658 shares of ConvaTec Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48), for a total transaction of £6,950.20 ($9,080.48).

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a GBX 2.85 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $1.31. ConvaTec Group’s payout ratio is 1.39%.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile (LON:CTEC)

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.