Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the April 29th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CLABF opened at $0.53 on Thursday. Core One Labs has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70.
About Core One Labs
