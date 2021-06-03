Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the April 29th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CLABF opened at $0.53 on Thursday. Core One Labs has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70.

Get Core One Labs alerts:

About Core One Labs

Core One Labs Inc operates as a biotechnology research and technology life sciences company in the United States and Canada. It focuses on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems, psychedelic assisted psychotherapy, and API grade psilocybin manufacturing. The company manufactures CannaStrips, which are cannabis-infused strips, as well as produces oils, distillates, and resins.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Core One Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core One Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.