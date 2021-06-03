Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Given New $12.50 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Get Costamare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. Costamare has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.42 and a beta of 1.73.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 1.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Costamare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Costamare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Costamare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Costamare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.05% of the company’s stock.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.