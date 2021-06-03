Coty (NYSE:COTY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.57 billion.

Coty stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.74. The company had a trading volume of 36,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,431,223. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71. Coty has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.12.

Get Coty alerts:

COTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a focus list rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coty from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.78.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage purchased 245,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,894,346.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.