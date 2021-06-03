Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) to “Outperform”

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

OTCMKTS:SIEGY traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,034. The company has a market capitalization of $141.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.98. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $54.30 and a 12 month high of $88.17.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

