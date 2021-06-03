Credits Trading Up 11.1% This Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0626 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Credits has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $13.98 million and approximately $659,615.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00016694 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005489 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000746 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

