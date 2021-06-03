Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Purchases 180 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,577 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,233.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,269.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,437.13 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.54, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.