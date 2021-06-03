Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPG shares. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$3.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of TSE CPG traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.73. 2,369,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,809,425. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.41 and a 52-week high of C$5.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion and a PE ratio of -17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.96.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$625.50 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.8108325 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.28%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

