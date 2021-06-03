Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cricut’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cricut will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cricut.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.82 million during the quarter.

CRCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cricut from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

In other news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,907,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 237,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $6,654,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,020.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cricut stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.67. The company had a trading volume of 12,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,052. Cricut has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $38.31.

Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

