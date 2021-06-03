CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to report earnings of $4.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.54) and the highest is $10.43. CRISPR Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 422.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.75) to $5.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($6.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.11) to ($2.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRSP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.82.

CRSP traded down $4.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,273. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.56. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $58.02 and a one year high of $220.20.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,215,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 157.7% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $774,000. 55.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

