Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.77% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.81.

Criteo stock opened at $37.37 on Thursday. Criteo has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.82.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.42 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 57,683 shares of company stock worth $2,196,633 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 277,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after buying an additional 84,628 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Criteo by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 19,167 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Criteo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Criteo by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 14,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

