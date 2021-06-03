Critical Analysis: Lazydays (LAZY) versus Its Competitors

Lazydays (NASDAQ: LAZY) is one of 29 public companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lazydays to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Lazydays alerts:

39.3% of Lazydays shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of Lazydays shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lazydays and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazydays 0 0 3 0 3.00 Lazydays Competitors 205 1086 1334 46 2.46

Lazydays currently has a consensus target price of $22.33, indicating a potential downside of 2.22%. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 2.78%. Given Lazydays’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lazydays has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Lazydays has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazydays’ competitors have a beta of 4.05, indicating that their average stock price is 305% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lazydays and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazydays 3.56% 32.69% 6.91% Lazydays Competitors 3.54% 134.64% 5.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lazydays and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lazydays $817.11 million $29.12 million 14.64 Lazydays Competitors $6.49 billion $175.08 million 5.07

Lazydays’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lazydays. Lazydays is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lazydays competitors beat Lazydays on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. In addition, the company arranges financing for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources; and offers various third-party protection insurance plans and services to the purchasers of its RVs. It operates dealerships locations at The Villages, Florida; Tucson, Arizona; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Loveland and Denver, Colorado. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Seffner, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.