CROAT (CROAT) Price Tops $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. CROAT has a market capitalization of $198,590.26 and approximately $2.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One CROAT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000162 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 87,451,617 coins. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

