Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) shot up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.30. 52,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,960,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRON. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC lowered shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.23.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 610.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,632,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,325,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 452,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $4,822,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,562,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,239,836.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,956,980 shares of company stock worth $20,125,703 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cronos Group by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Cronos Group by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

