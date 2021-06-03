CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger Sells 5,000 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total transaction of $1,115,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,300.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.88, for a total transaction of $964,400.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.30, for a total transaction of $996,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $220.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.96 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.87 and a 52 week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

