CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.347-1.366 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.07-0.09 EPS.

CRWD stock traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.00. 4,420,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,851,434. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of -502.31 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $88.87 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $230.04.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $1,115,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $802,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 320,433 shares of company stock valued at $64,194,101. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

