Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) from an in-line rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $204.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $200.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CCI. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $195.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $84.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $195.50.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at $11,519,883.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,790,339. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth $6,235,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Crown Castle International by 391.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 336,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,101,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,726,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.