Crust (CRU) Trading Down 25.1% This Week

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Crust coin can now be bought for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on exchanges. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000901 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009861 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $947.86 or 0.02443509 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00018269 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

