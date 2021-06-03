CryptEx (CRX) Reaches Market Cap of $2.00 Million

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 3rd. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $36,248.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptEx has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for about $23.52 or 0.00060676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,746.95 or 0.99969854 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00042949 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00012152 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00089147 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001087 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00010115 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

