CSFB Boosts Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$13.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at CSFB from C$7.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CVE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.88.

CVE opened at C$11.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.66. The stock has a market cap of C$22.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$4.15 and a one year high of C$11.20.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.52 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.2823022 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.19 per share, with a total value of C$794,726.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 339,495 shares in the company, valued at C$3,459,046.66. Also, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$98,142.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

