CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43. The company has a market cap of $222.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.73. CTI BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $4.13.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTIC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

In other CTI BioPharma news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 2,000,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

