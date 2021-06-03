CUE Protocol (CUE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $582.00

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $73.58 or 0.00194393 BTC on major exchanges. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $560,477.87 and approximately $582.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00067086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.27 or 0.00307175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00232644 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.91 or 0.01130460 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,791.43 or 0.99838671 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00032847 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

