Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,285 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,285 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 2,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 109,800 shares of the software company’s stock worth $52,196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $495.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.58. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $382.00 and a 1 year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.