Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after buying an additional 952,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,185,000 after buying an additional 568,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $235.16 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.10.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

