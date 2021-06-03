Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on AMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.83.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $262.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a market cap of $119.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.22.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 58.77%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

