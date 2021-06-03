Cumberland Partners Ltd Invests $189,000 in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCI. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 12,062 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 661,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,407,000 after acquiring an additional 69,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $597,000.

NYSEARCA:BCI opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81. Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $26.54.

