Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 596 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in eBay by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in eBay by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in eBay by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in eBay by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $63.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

