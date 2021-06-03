CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Price Down 4.9%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s share price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $105.78 and last traded at $106.01. 2,239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,090,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.48.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVAC shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

Get CureVac alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -102.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVAC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CureVac by 565.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CureVac during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CureVac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

CureVac Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.