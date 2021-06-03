CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Price Down 4.9%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s share price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $105.78 and last traded at $106.01. 2,239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,090,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.48.
Several analysts have recently commented on CVAC shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -102.33.
CureVac Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVAC)
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.
