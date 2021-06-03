CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Landmark Financial Advisors LLC

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.82. The company had a trading volume of 70,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,271,207. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

