D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys New Shares in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.07% of Consolidated Water as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 273.4% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 257,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 188,650 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 835,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,081,000 after buying an additional 172,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Consolidated Water by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 687,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 77,314 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at $932,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 235,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 59,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $191.23 million, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.44.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Richard Finlay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $30,162.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 302,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,410.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,971 shares of company stock valued at $64,571 in the last ninety days. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

