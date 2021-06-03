D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys Shares of 11,500 Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 242.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 21.8% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

VKTX stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.84. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.