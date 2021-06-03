D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of Z. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Z stock opened at $111.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 698.36 and a beta of 1.19. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $208.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.05.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%.

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $274,162.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,118.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 506,056 shares of company stock worth $71,297,977. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

