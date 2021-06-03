D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $196.00 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.02, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.35.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.