D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes $220,000 Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,284.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $53.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.50. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $54.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

