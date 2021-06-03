Dakota Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in General Motors by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after buying an additional 15,046,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $597,509,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $223,030,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $135,031,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 858.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,995,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $114,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.81.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $8,476,943.42. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 248,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,480,953.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $59.65 on Thursday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

