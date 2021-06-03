Dakota Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 1,090 Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

LFUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

Shares of LFUS opened at $258.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.11 and a 1-year high of $287.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.12.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

In related news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $306,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total transaction of $1,998,017.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,066.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,737,707 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.