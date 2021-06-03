Dakota Wealth Management Buys New Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at $990,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFVIU opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.98. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.72.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is New York, New York.

