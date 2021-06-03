Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 76.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,687,000 after purchasing an additional 329,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,861,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,238,000 after buying an additional 77,149 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,440,000 after buying an additional 175,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,030,000 after buying an additional 138,438 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,051,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $365,941,000 after buying an additional 22,843 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.41.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $320.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 71.28, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.57. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

