Dakota Wealth Management Invests $206,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after buying an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after buying an additional 966,280 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,616,000 after buying an additional 952,081 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Amgen by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,185,000 after purchasing an additional 568,324 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $235.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.10.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

