Dakota Wealth Management Takes Position in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLUW)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLUW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Dakota Wealth Management owned 1.58% of Blue Water Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLUW opened at $10.07 on Thursday. Blue Water Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05.
Blue Water Acquisition Company Profile
