Dakota Wealth Management Takes Position in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLUW)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLUW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Dakota Wealth Management owned 1.58% of Blue Water Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUW opened at $10.07 on Thursday. Blue Water Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05.

Get Blue Water Acquisition alerts:

Blue Water Acquisition Company Profile

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Water Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Water Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.