DATA 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.16 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One DATA coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DATA has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. DATA has a market cap of $8.92 million and $3.16 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DATA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00082413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00024292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.44 or 0.01018018 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00053956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,652.12 or 0.09354754 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.