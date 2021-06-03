Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 66.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,728 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.96.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $43.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.38.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.42% and a negative return on equity of 102.01%. The firm had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.25 million. Analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $324,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,360,508.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 5,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $243,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,632.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,059 shares of company stock worth $5,516,300. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

