Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 10th. Analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 102.01% and a negative net margin of 47.42%. The business had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.25 million. On average, analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $43.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.38. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 52,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $2,303,389.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,959 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $565,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,274.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 125,059 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,300 over the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLAY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.96.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

