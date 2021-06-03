De La Rue (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Trading 1.8% Higher

De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) traded up 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.51 and last traded at $7.51. 350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70.

About De La Rue (OTCMKTS:DLUEY)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

