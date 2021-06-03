Dean Capital Management Acquires 15,477 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,477 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PBH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.85. 1,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,383. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.07. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $51.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

