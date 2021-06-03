Dean Capital Management Buys 13,943 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.13% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,305. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.71 and a 12 month high of $36.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $35,162.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,641.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 5,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $175,970.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,255 over the last ninety days. 30.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

