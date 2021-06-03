Dean Capital Management Has $1.37 Million Stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Dean Capital Management trimmed its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,206 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Plexus news, Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $430,200.00. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $193,545.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,344.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,355 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

PLXS stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.37. 493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,792. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $59.59 and a one year high of $101.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

